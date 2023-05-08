iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.85. 106,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,321. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.79. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

