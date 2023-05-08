iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,988,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,438. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

