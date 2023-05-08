iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,746. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

