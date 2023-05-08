iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.90. 1,167,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

