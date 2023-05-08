iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,532,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,483. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

