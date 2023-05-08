iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Position Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,642,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HAWX opened at $27.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $169.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

