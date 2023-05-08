iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.39

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.39 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 1676645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.46.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after buying an additional 1,022,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,363,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,410.0% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 595,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.