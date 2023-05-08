iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,841 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FLOT traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 835,362 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

