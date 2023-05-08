iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.43. 402,160 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

