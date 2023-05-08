iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.31

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.31 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 269588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

