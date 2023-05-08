iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 263,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 455,708 shares.The stock last traded at $40.98 and had previously closed at $40.97.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $937.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

