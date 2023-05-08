iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.33

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 51648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $782.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

