iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $132.04. The company had a trading volume of 298,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,784. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

