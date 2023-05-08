iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.75. 1,336,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,874. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $142.31. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.