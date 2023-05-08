iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 514,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,160. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.