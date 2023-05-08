iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IVW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 514,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,160. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
