iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $228.98

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.98 and last traded at $227.53, with a volume of 59115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.70.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
