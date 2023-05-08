iStar (NYSE:STAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

iStar Price Performance

iStar stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. iStar has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Institutional Trading of iStar

iStar Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 5,898.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,364,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,992,000 after buying an additional 1,383,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iStar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,251,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,710,000 after buying an additional 1,137,643 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iStar by 405.3% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 962,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of iStar by 6,382.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 842,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 829,747 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

