Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.52 million. Itron also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $68.50. The stock had a trading volume of 739,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $494.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,365 shares of company stock worth $512,453 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading

