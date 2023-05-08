ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in ITT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,385,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

ITT Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ITT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.48. 57,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,090. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $84.05. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.