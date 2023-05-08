J Kent Masters Acquires 5,470 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,450. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day moving average is $244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.94.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.