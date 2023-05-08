Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 346 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $96.56 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31. The stock has a market cap of $260.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

