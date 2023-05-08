Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 9,565 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.