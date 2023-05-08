Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $155.00 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.