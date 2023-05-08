Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,438 shares of company stock worth $1,948,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

