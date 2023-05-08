Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,500,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $124.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.20. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $137.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.