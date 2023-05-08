Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hess Trading Up 2.2 %

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

NYSE:HES opened at $139.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.