Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hess
In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hess Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE:HES opened at $139.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hess Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.