Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $866,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,527,000. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,988,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,079,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Shares of BN opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
