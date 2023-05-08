Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New $866,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BN. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,171,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,527,000. Markel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,197,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,988,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,079,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Performance

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.