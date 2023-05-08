Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $529.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.