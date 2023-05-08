Janus Henderson Group’s (JHG) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JHG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

