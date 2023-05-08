JBF Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Corebridge Financial comprises approximately 0.4% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRBG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.75. 566,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,821. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Read More

