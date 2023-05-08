JBF Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $896,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 2,540.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 84,246 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Shares of BHVN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.28. 59,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

