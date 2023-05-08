JBF Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties comprises about 1.9% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.36% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 208,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,514. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.

