Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.44) to €10.50 ($11.54) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Iberdrola Trading Down 0.2 %

IBDRY stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

