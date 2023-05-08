Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $16.81 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.81 million and approximately $141,595.36 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024229 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018784 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,558.99 or 1.00034154 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01007224 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,146.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

