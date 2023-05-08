Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.03 EPS.

JCI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.25. 1,070,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

