Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

JCI stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.08.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

