KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stock Holdings Boosted by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

KB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.46. 165,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $49.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.