Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.10.
Kellogg Stock Performance
NYSE K traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $70.35. 2,698,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,316. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.
Insider Transactions at Kellogg
In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
See Also
