Kellogg (NYSE:K) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.10.

NYSE K opened at $70.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.52%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,551,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,995,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

