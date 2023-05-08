Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 4,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $543.09. The company had a trading volume of 29,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.66. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

