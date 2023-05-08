KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 50,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.78. 863,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,202. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

