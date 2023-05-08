Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNRRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $18.27.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

