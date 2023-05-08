Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KOP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.93. 1,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,198. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.82.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.