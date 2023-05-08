Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on KOP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Koppers Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.49. 3,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,203. The stock has a market cap of $676.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.
Koppers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 46.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Koppers by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
