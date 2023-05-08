Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KOS stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.79. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KOS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

