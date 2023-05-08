L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires 782 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DIS traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,729. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.85.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

