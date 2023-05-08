L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Amgen were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.78. The company had a trading volume of 831,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,270. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.38.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.