L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 375 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.87. 538,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.