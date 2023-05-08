L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.02 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,749.08.

BKNG traded up $36.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,605.66. The stock had a trading volume of 220,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,277. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,731.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,584.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,287.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

