L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $173.62. 15,925,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,422,912. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

